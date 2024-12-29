New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its year-end mission, the "Space Docking Experiment" (SpaDeX), on December 30, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea for fishing tomorrow as a precautionary measure.

The department has issued a warning to fishermen in the Pazhaverkadu area of Tiruvallur district to stay ashore during the rocket launch.

The PSLV-C60 rocket will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Monday. To avoid any untoward incident during the rocket launch, fishermen are advised not to go into the specified sea area for business.

Accordingly, Ajay Anand, Assistant Director of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department Tiruvallur district, has ordered that fishermen in Pazhaverkadu area, Tiruvallur district. They have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing tomorrow ahead of rocket launch.

The PSLV-C60 rocket is set to be launched on December 30. ISRO is ready with all the arrangements. For the 'Spatial' project, which will launch two small spacecraft, ISRO is making all the arrangements to launch the PSLV-C60 rocket from the Sriharikota launch pad.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its year-end mission, "Space Docking Experiment" (SpaDeX), on Monday at 9:58 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota. The mission will use PSLV-C60.

As per the ISRO, the primary objective of the SpaDeX mission is to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft (SDX01, which is the Chaser, and SDX02, the Target, nominally) in a low-Earth circular orbit.

"In addition, SpaDeX, because of its small size and mass, is even more challenging due to the finer precision required for the rendezvous and docking manoeuvres compared to docking two large spacecraft. This mission will be a forerunner for autonomous docking needed for future lunar missions like Chandrayaan-4 without the support of GNSS from Earth," ISRO said in a statement. (ANI)

