Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Pune Police presented its annual performance report on Thursday, highlighting a significant decline in crime rates, including a 17 percent drop in murders and a 33 percent reduction in attempts to murder.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar attributed this achievement to strict professional measures and assured residents of further improvements in law and order by December 2025.

Speaking to ANI, CP Kumar said, "We have tried to place before the members of the public through the press the annual performance report of the Pune City Police. All statistics in terms of crime, administration, law & order and all other matters relating to the Police have been given in a compiled manner to the members of the press."

"We are totally on firm ground as far as crime is confirmed. Crime has shown a declining trend, figures clearly show that in murder there is a significant decline of approximately 17percent and approximately 33 per cent in attempts to murder. This significant decline cannot be incidental," Kumar told ANI.

Kumar further added, "It is due to very strict professional measures which have been taken in the last year by Pune City Police. I would also say that though it is very encouraging to see that the trend is declining, we are not satisfied and we are further intensifying action I can assure Punekars that by December 2025, you will see a much better position, though the trend is very encouraging..."

He continued by stating, "Last year we deported a record number of 53 illegal immigrants staying in the country. A drive has been initiated to identify all such overstaying foreign nationals and initiate legal action to deport them forthwith. As far as Bangladeshis are concerned, all Police Stations have been directed to activate their Intelligence machinery and take out all-out efforts to identify such illegal immigrants so that we can proceed against them forthwith.

"A special drive has also been initiated against certain people based on confidential inputs who are indulging in creation of fake documents like Aadhar cards, passports etc," he told ANI.

