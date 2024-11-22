Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], November 22 (ANI): Two associates of Landa Group in Punjab's Jalandhar were arrested on Friday after a massive shootout between the police and miscreants, officials said, adding that more than 50 shots were fired from both sides.

Swapan Sharma, Commissioner of Police (CP), informed that two police officials of Punjab Police were injured in the shootout. The police recovered seven weapons along with multiple cartridges, he added.

"The criminals were associated with the Landa group. They were released on bail. Cases of murder and extortion have been registered on them. They were going from one place to another. We had a tip-off that they were going to meet someone. We are now searching for the same person. When we circled them, they started firing and we retaliated. Seven weapons have been recovered. More than 50 shots were fired from both sides," Commissioner of Police, Swapan Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, Director-General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the gangsters were involved in multiple "heinous" crimes including extortion and many other criminal activities in many districts of Punjab.

"In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrests two associates of Landa Group after an intense shootout in Jalandhar. 50+ shots fired from both sides. Two police officials injured during high-stake chase, Gangsters sustain injuries; They were involved in multiple heinous crimes including extortion and many other criminal activities in many districts of Punjab. Recovery: 7 Weapons and Multiple Cartridges. Punjab Police is fully committed to knock down the organised crime nexus," the DGP posted on X.

Earlier in October, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced that it has filed a chargesheet against a key associate of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in a Punjab terror conspiracy case.

The chargesheet against Gurpreet Singh, also known as Gopi, from Tarn Taran (Punjab), was submitted to the NIA Special Court in Mohali. The NIA has identified him as an associate of internationally designated terrorists Harwinder Singh Sandhu, aka Rinda, and Lakhbir Singh, aka Landa, who are affiliated with the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Investigations by the anti-terror agency have established his role in a conspiracy hatched by the BKI terrorists to unleash terror in Punjab and other parts of the country. (ANI)

