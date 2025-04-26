Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): The intelligence wing of Border Security Force (BSF) launched a joint search operation with the Punjab Police on Friday evening, recovering contraband objects.

Acting on a tip-off, BSF, in collaboration with Punjab Police, recovered one drone and two heroin packets over the last 24 hours, as per a press release from the Public Relations Officer of Border Security Force, Punjab Frontier.

The joint search operation of BSF and Punjab Police led to the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with one packet of suspected heroin from a farming field in Tarn Taran district.

On Saturday, one packet of suspected heroin with a gross weight of 550 grams was recovered from a farming field adjacent to Chindu Wala village of Ferozepur, Punjab, as per the release.

The robust technical counter-measures deployed on the border and diligent efforts of BSF troops along with Punjab Police thwarted yet another smuggling attempt and intrusion of illicit drones from across the border.

On Thursday, in a series of successful joint operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered arms, narcotics, and drones along the Punjab border, following specific intelligence inputs from BSF sources.

According to the press release, in the first recovery near the village of Daoke in the Amritsar district, a damaged DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was found along with a pistol and a magazine from a harvested field.

In another recovery near the village of Wan in the Tarn Taran district, a packet of suspected heroin (550 grams) was retrieved.

Later in the day, in a third episode, another damaged DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered near Rattankhurd, Amritsar.These recoveries underscore the relentless efforts of BSF and Punjab Police to foil cross-border smuggling attempts and dismantle networks of anti-national elements. (ANI)

