Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 13 (ANI): Punjab police on Friday said it has busted a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module with the arrest of two module members.

According to the police, the module is run by Babbar Khalsa International operatives Harvinder Rinda and Harpreet Singh and was executed by foreign-based gangster Gurdev Singh.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police said, "In a breakthrough, @PunjabPoliceInd has disrupted a Pakistan-ISI-backed terror module run by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harvinder Rinda & Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passia and executed by foreign-based gangster Gurdev Singh @ Jaisel @ Pehalwan, a native of village Chambal in TarnTaran."

DGP Punjab Police said that while working on the intelligence input, Jashandeep Singh of Amritsar and another person (juvenile) have been arrested. During interrogation, they revealed that they had placed an IED at Police Station Ajnala on 23.11.2024 and carried out other attacks.

"Two hand grenades and one pistol, along with ammunition and one motorcycle, have been recovered from the apprehended accused," DGP Punjab Police said on X.

FIR has been registered at SSOC Amritsar. Investigations are underway to unearth the complete networks of Rinda, Happy Passia, and Gurdev Jaisal, police said. More details are awaited.

Earlier on December 9, in a big Blow to Trans Border narcotic networks: Commissionerate Police Amritsar arrested one, Gurvir Singh and recovered 5.1 Kg Heroin. The police said the arrested accused was using the Amritsar sector keeping various cut-outs. An FIR was registered at PS Cantonment Amritsar.

On December 6, in a major breakthrough, Commissionerate Police Amritsar successfully dismantled a cross-border terror module operated by Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda and a foreign operative Happy Passian, Jeevan Fauji and others by arresting 10 persons, including 4 main operatives and 6 involved in providing logistic assistance.

Police said, the module was responsible for an attack on a police officer's residence in Batala and was plotting a larger assault on a police establishment in that area. 1 hand grenade, 3 pistols, and a Chinese drone suspected of cross-border use was recovered from the arrested. Punjab Police said that this operation underscores the force's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism and organized crime and ensure the safety of its citizens. (ANI)

