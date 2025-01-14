Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 14 (ANI): The Punjab Police Sewa Committee set up a langar outside the Punjab Police Headquarters (PPHQ) in a gesture of community service for the Maghi Festival on Tuesday, said an official statement.

The Maghi festival commemorates the martyrdom of 40 Sikh warriors who fought alongside the 10th Sikh Guru Sri Guru Gobind Singh.

During the occasion, Ardas was performed for Sarbat Da Bhala (Wellbeing for all), seeking the well-being and prosperity of all humanity.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill joined the Ardas, underscoring the importance of community service and interfaith harmony. Later, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) SS Srivastava also attended the event.

The langar was organised as part of the philosophy "Kirat Karo, Naam Japo, Vand Chhako" (Work hard, pray, and share with others) of the first Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This philosophy emphasizes the importance of selfless service and community welfare.

DGP Yadav appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Police Sewa Committee and encouraged them to continue organizing such socio-religious initiatives, which foster a sense of communal harmony and social responsibility.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his wishes to the nation on Tuesday, celebrating the festivals of Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Best Wishes on Magh Bihu. We celebrate the abundance of nature, the joy of harvest and the spirit of togetherness. May this festival further the spirit of happiness and togetherness.

"In another post, PM Modi said, "Many best wishes to all countrymen on Makar Sankranti. May this holy festival dedicated to the Uttarayan Sun bring new energy and enthusiasm in your life."

Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm on Tuesday. The festival marks the Sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, heralding the beginning of Uttarayan. On this occasion, bathing in holy rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna during Makar Sankranti is believed to cleanse sins and bestow spiritual merit.

The day is also dedicated to acts of charity and devotion. Traditional dishes such as sesame-jaggery laddus, khichdi, and other festive treats grace the occasion. Kite flying, symbolising vibrant energy, and cheer, is a cherished tradition on this day.

The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. (ANI)

