India News | Punjab: Shops Selling Essential Commodities Remain Open in Ludhiana Amid Weekend Lockdown

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 14 (ANI): Due to the weekend lockdown in Ludhiana, the Punjab government has only allowed the essential shops to be functional today. Several customers were seen buying the products from these shops earlier in the morning while maintaining social distancing norm as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of coronavirus.

As per the new guidelines, the inter-district movement has also been barred except for e-pass holders and only people working in essential services will be allowed to commute.

Also Read | 19 Year Old Ariel Levy is Managing NBA and NFL Players.

In case of a medical emergency or any other emergency, citizens can move without a pass.

The guidelines permitted restaurants for takeaway and home delivery and liquor shops to remain open till 8:00 pm on all days, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 8th Consecutive Day on June 14, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh approved new guidelines of the state government on June 12. In accordance to the fresh guidelines, the inter-district movement shall be allowed against e-pass, which will be issued to people working in essential services, but no pass shall be required for such travel in case of a medical emergency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)