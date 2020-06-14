Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Punjab: Shops Selling Essential Commodities Remain Open in Ludhiana Amid Weekend Lockdown

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 10:22 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Punjab: Shops Selling Essential Commodities Remain Open in Ludhiana Amid Weekend Lockdown

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 14 (ANI): Due to the weekend lockdown in Ludhiana, the Punjab government has only allowed the essential shops to be functional today. Several customers were seen buying the products from these shops earlier in the morning while maintaining social distancing norm as a precautionary measure to halt the spread of coronavirus.

As per the new guidelines, the inter-district movement has also been barred except for e-pass holders and only people working in essential services will be allowed to commute.

Also Read | 19 Year Old Ariel Levy is Managing NBA and NFL Players.

In case of a medical emergency or any other emergency, citizens can move without a pass.

The guidelines permitted restaurants for takeaway and home delivery and liquor shops to remain open till 8:00 pm on all days, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 8th Consecutive Day on June 14, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh approved new guidelines of the state government on June 12. In accordance to the fresh guidelines, the inter-district movement shall be allowed against e-pass, which will be issued to people working in essential services, but no pass shall be required for such travel in case of a medical emergency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Amarinder Singh e-pass India Ludhiana nPunjab Chief Minister Punjab state government
You might also like
Somersault in Saree! Video of Woman Effortlessly Doing a Flip Jump in Air Goes Viral, Twitter Says, 'India's Got Talent!'
Viral

Somersault in Saree! Video of Woman Effortlessly Doing a Flip Jump in Air Goes Viral, Twitter Says, 'India's Got Talent!'
Udanta Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Enigmatic Winger
Football

Udanta Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Enigmatic Winger
Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
News

Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
Kirron Kher Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress That Will Blow Your Minds
Bollywood

Kirron Kher Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress That Will Blow Your Minds
Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
News

Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
TV

Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
News

India Reacts to Nepal Parliament's Approval of New Map, Calls it 'Artificial Enlargement', Violation of Understanding to Hold Talks
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement