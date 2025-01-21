Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jan 21 (PTI) Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL), a joint venture between National Thermal Power Corporation and Jharkhand Bidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, conducted a trial run of a loco pilot on Tuesday ahead of the commissioning of the first 800MW unit of the 3x800 MW power plant, set to be completed by end-January.

The trial run was conducted in the presence of senior officials of PUVUNL and railways.

At a recent press conference, PVUML had announced that first unit of 800MW capacity set to be commissioned by end of this month.

PVUNL CEO R K Singh said the trial run of the loco pilot was successfully conducted and plant achieved an another milestone in the form of rail connectivity.

All three units of the ongoing phase-1 project, with a total capacity of 2,400MW, are set to be commissioned by December, according to the pact signed between NTPC and JBVNL.

Of the power generated by PVUNL, 85 per cent will be supplied to Jharkhand, which is expected to receive around 2,000MW from the phase-1 units. Additionally, initiatives are underway for the 2×800MW capacity phase-2 project, an official added. PTI

