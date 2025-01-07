New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Public Works Department (PWD) has refuted the claims of Delhi CM Atishi over her official residence and said that she did not take physical possession of 6-Flagstaff Road (CM residence) despite multiple requests.

In the letter, the PWD also said that they had made the offer of two new residences to the Delhi CM, one at Raj Niwas Lane and the other at Daryaganj.

Also Read | HMPV Precautions: Kids, Elderly With Cold and Cough Must Stay at Home To Prevent Human Metapneumovirus Spread, Says Former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria.

The letter from the PWD read, "The allottee had failed to take physical possession of the bungalow at 6, Flag Staff Road, despite multiple requests. As per the provision, if the allottee fails to take physical occupation of the house within five working days from the date of issue of 'Habitability Certificate', the allotment shall be cancelled automatically."

The letter also mentions the CAG audit related to 6-Flagstaff Road.

Also Read | Sultanpur Shocker: Elderly Man Killed by 3 Sons Over Property Dispute in Hanif Nagar of Uttar Pradesh; Accused Absconding.

"An inquiry by CBI is also underway. The Directorate of Vigilance (DOV), had also recently sought a factual note on certain allegations related to the construction and renovation of the bungalow and PWD is in the process of verifying the inventory," the PWD said in its letter.

Earlier today, addressing a press conference, CM Atishi claimed that the Centre has "thrown" her out of the CM's residence for the second time in three months.

"Today, the dates for the upcoming assembly elections have been announced...The BJP-led central government has thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence for the second time in three months...The BJP thinks that they will stop us from working by snatching our houses, abusing us and speaking ill about my family. They can snatch our houses, and stop our work but cannot stop our passion for working for the people of Delhi," she said.

"If needed, I will come and stay at the homes of the people of Delhi and keep working for the people of Delhi...Three months ago also my belongings were thrown on the road...The BJP should remember, today when they have again thrown me out of the Chief Minister's residence, I take an oath that I will ensure that every woman in Delhi gets Rs 2100, every priest gets Rs 18,000 honorarium and every elderly person gets free treatment under the Sanjeevani Yojana," CM Atishi added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)