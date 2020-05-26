India News | RAF Jawans Deployed in Thane to Enforce COVID-19 Lockdown

Thane, May 26 (PTI) Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases and flouting of lockdown norms in some areas, jawans of the Rapid Action Force have been deployed in hot-spots of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The district has recorded 6,044 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 183 persons have died of the infection.

RAF jawans carried out a flag march in Mumbra town, while come units were deployed in Lokmanya-Sawarkar Nagar, Wagle Estate and other areas, which have reported several cases, the official said.

They have been deployed to ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown, he said.

According to a senior official, the RAF was a part of the Central Reserve Police Force and a company of 120 jawans has been deployed in Thane city for the time being.

