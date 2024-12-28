New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi paid his last respect and laid a wreath on the mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Nigam Bodh Ghat, where his last rites will be performed.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid their last respects and laid wreaths on the mortal remains of former Prime Minister.

Several other leaders of Congress are present at the Nigam Bodh Ghat, where last rites of Manmohan Singh will be performed in some moments.

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi's Kashmere Gate and the last rites with full state honours will be performed in the presence of government dignitaries and officials including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Acharya Yogesh Kumar Sharma said that rituals for the cremation ceremony will be performed using sandalwood sticks and the last rites will be performed as per the Sikh rituals.

"The rituals will be performed using sandalwood sticks... The last rites will be performed as per Sikh rituals at the VIP Ghat. Those who are coming for the last rites will reach here including the President, Vice President and Prime Minister. Homage will be offered to him once everyone arrives," Sharma told ANI.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernizing India's economy.

After his second term, Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. (ANI)

