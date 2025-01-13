New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday extended his greetings on Lohri. He wished peace and prosperity for the people.

"Many, many congratulations to all of you on Lohri. I hope this festival brings happiness, peace, prosperity and joy in your life," the Congress leader wrote on X.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Yogi Adityanath Greets People at Sangam on 'Paush Purnima' on First Day of Mahakumbh, Says 'Around 15 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip' (See Pics and Video).

https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/1878658025353072792

Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on this 'festival of folk faith, farming and new harvest also wished people on X.

Also Read | India-China Military Standoff: 'Situation Sensitive but Stable, There's Still Degree of Standoff', Says Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Eastern Ladakh.

https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/1878645293039915382

"Heartiest greetings to all of you on Lohri, the festival of folk faith, farming and new harvest. May this holy festival bring happiness, prosperity and peace in the life of all of you," posted the Congress MP on X.

On this occasion, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his wishes.

"Many congratulations to all of you on Lohri.Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the sacred festival of Lohri. This festival, which joyfully celebrates the harvest after the tireless hard work of our farmers, is a symbol of prosperity and wealth," Kharge posted on X.

"I hope this festival brings immense happiness in the life of all of you," he added.

Notably, the harvest festival--celebrated across the country and known by different names--is just around the corner. Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, Magh Bihu, and Uttarayan all signify gratitude for a good harvest and celebrate it with traditional and regional feasts.

One of the happiest and most widely celebrated festivities in India, Lohri also includes the warmth of bonfires, delicious foods, and the sounds of old-fashioned folk melodies. It is celebrated on the eve of Makar Sankranti to mark the conclusion of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days.

In addition to celebrating the crop harvest, Lohri marks the end of the winter season. The nation as a whole, but especially Punjab and Northern India, celebrate Lohri with great joy and happiness. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)