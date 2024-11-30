Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited the training unit of Plasser India situated near the Gatishakti Vishwavidyalaya in Gujarat's Vadodara.

The firm is known for designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art machines for track maintenance, track laying, and track renewal.

Highlighting the importance of this Plasser unit near Vadodara that was built in 2019, Union Minister Vaishnaw said that almost all complex track maintenance machines in the world are made here.

"PM Narendra Modi started a very big movement of Make in India. The Plasser factory near Vadodara is a very important factory. It was built in 2019 and today all the most complex track maintenance machines in the world are made here. Today, this Austrian company has its biggest plant in the world in India, so exports also take place from here. This plant is also connected with Gatishakti Vishwavidyalaya..." Vaishnaw told reporters after his visit.

Earlier in June, Indian Railways' Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) Vadodara entered into collaboration with Nokia, Plasser India and Jacobs to strengthen the partnership between industry and academia. These three MoUs were signed at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi.

These MoUs were signed in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT who is also the First Chancellor of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya. Jaya Varma Sinha, the Chairperson and CEO, Railway Board and senior officials of the Railway Board were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he was glad that GSV has emerged as an institution at par with IITs in the country in such a short time.

MoU with Plasser India will provide opportunity to collaborate in the area of Track technology, promote industry experience and training for members of each party; Explore joint research opportunities in the transport and rail sector; Provide internship and placement opportunities for the students of GSV.

With tremendous growth in the transportation & logistics sector as well as telecommunication sector, along with recent focus on semiconductor manufacturing in India, these MoUs are expected to create manpower for significant employment opportunities.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) Vadodara was established in 2022, for creating best in class manpower and talent for the entire transportation and logistics sectors. (ANI)

