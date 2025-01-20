Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday while addressing the pre-budget discussion held in two sessions said that there is immense potential for industry in the state, and industry and service sectors, contribute three-fourth to the economy of Rajasthan, as per a release by the CMO.

He said that the state government is creating a favourable environment for both these sectors so that the resolution of taking the state's economy to 350 billion dollars could be fulfilled.

Also Read | January 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 21.

He further said that after proper examination of the suggestions of the representatives, every possible effort would be made to include them in the upcoming budget 2025-26, the release stated.

The session was attended by representatives of industry, trade, tax advisory associations and service sector at the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Couple Dies Suicide by Consuming Poison in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

The Chief Minister further said that along with strengthening the economy, industrial growth also provides employment opportunities to the people.

He further said that in the very first year of its tenure, the state government had taken decisions like organizing the Rising Rajasthan Summit, implementing new policies for the economic sector, signing big investment agreements, which gave a new impetus to the economic direction in the state.

The Chief Minister said that due to the efforts of the state government, today Rajasthan is creating a special identity in all sectors like industrial development, investment, health, education, tourism. Due to the investment friendly policies of the state, registrations of MSMEs are increasing rapidly.

In the last one year, about 5 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises have been registered and Rajasthan ranks fourth in the registration of MSME units. He further said that Rajasthan, the country's largest state, was now becoming a land of great opportunities. The state had also become a leading state in solar and wind energy production.

Sharma said that the government had strengthened the state's economy with efficient financial management in a short period, as a result of which the growth rate of GSDP in 2024 has been recorded at 12.56 percent. He said the state's capital expenditure was also increased by 65.94 percent.

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-2024 has been brought by the state government, which will promote balanced and inclusive development and employment opportunities of the state.

Sharma further said that the government is committed to the overall development of agriculture and farmers. The government transferred the additional installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi amounting to Rs 650 crore directly into the bank accounts of 66 lakh farmers.

For the first time in the history of Rajasthan, such a huge amount was directly transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers of our state by the state government.

He said that the state government has given financial approval for setting up 11 new industrial areas, allotment of plots to five new Ram Janaki industrial areas. Various steps have been taken for industrial development including financial approval and land allotment for Unity Mall.

Sharma further said that tax was not just a medium of revenue collection, but it was the basis of development of the state. The state government is working by imbibing the principle that the tax income should be used for maximum public welfare works.

He said that work was being done to spread the benefits of development to every section of society by spending the revenue earned through taxes in the areas of education, health, infrastructure and social welfare.

The Chief Minister said that the state government had taken unprecedented decisions to provide relief to the common people.

"Our government rationalized the prevailing VAT rates on diesel and petrol and reduced them by 2 percent, as a result of which there was uniformity in the rates and oil was available to the common man at cheaper rates," the CM said.

The VAT rate of CNG and PNG was reduced from 14.5 percent to 10 percent.

During this, the industrialists expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for successfully organizing the Rising Rajasthan Summit.

The meeting was attended by CII, Rajasthan Chambers of Commerce and Industries, Forty Rajasthan Chapter Dalit Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries, Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, Rajasthan Food Products Trade Association, Garment Export Association of Rajasthan, Rajasthan Sarafa Association, ASSOCHAM, FICCI and Rajasthan Tax Bar Association.

Rajasthan Tax Consultant Association, Laghu Udyog Bharti, Rewari Industrial Association, Federation of Mines Association, Vishwakarma Industrial Organization, Kota Industries Association, Steel Chambers, Soap Manufacturing were also present.

Representatives of organizations from various sectors including oil, cement, plastic, ceramic, township, real estate, and textile were present.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Industries Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of State for Industries KK Vishnoi, Additional Chief Secretary Energy Alok, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, Additional Chief Secretary (Chief Minister's Office) were also present.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Principal Secretary to the Government Industries, Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary to the Government Revenue, Dinesh Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Autonomous Government Department, Rajesh Yadav and Principal Secretary to the Government Urban Development, Vaibhav Galaria and other concerned officers were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)