Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 20 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister BhajanL lal Sharma arrived at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur to meet the victims of the Bhankrota fire in Jaipur that took place on Friday morning, as per the Chief Ministers Office.

A total of four people have been declared dead and 35 others have sustained injuries.

Taking to social media X, the Chief Minster expressed grief and instructed doctors to provide immediate medical facilities and all necessary care to the injured.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news of casualties of citizens in the gas tanker fire incident on Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway."

As soon as the information about the incident was received, he went to SMS Hospital and directed the doctors to provide immediate necessary medical facilities and take proper care of the injured," the post read.

Further, the CM wrote that the rescue work by the administration was being carried out.

"Rescue work by the administration is continuing. The local administration and emergency services are working with full readiness.

I pray to the Lord to grant the departed souls a place in his supreme abode, give the bereaved families strength to bear this immense loss and provide speedy recovery to the injured," the post further read.

Rajasthan Health Minister Ganjednra Singh Khimsar said that there were five beds left in the critical burn wards and another ward of 40 beds had been prepared.

"Around 5 beds are left in our critical burn ward. We have prepared another ward of 40 beds...The police team and administration team are active there. The traffic corridor has been completely open for the injured people to come to SMS Hospital...According to the police and administration, the maximum number of people have already reached the hospital...The blast in the LPG container was massive. We are not sure if the petrol pump caught the fire or not..." Khimsar said speaking to ANI.

The fire incident occurred on Friday early morning on the main Ajmer road when multiple vehicles collided near a petrol pump resulting in the death of four people and leaving 35 others injured.

Amit Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), while speaking to ANI, said, "A horrific accident and fire occurred in the Bhankrota area of Jaipur. The accident happened early today on the main Ajmer Road. Nearly two dozen vehicles caught fire, and many trucks and trolleys were burnt to ashes. The accident took place near a petrol pump in the Bhankrota area."

"The fire started due to a collision involving several vehicles one after the other. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire," SP Amit Kumar added.

He further explained, "This accident probably involved a gas tanker, which may have intensified the fire. Many nearby vehicles have also caught fire. Police, civil defence, and the fire brigade are working tirelessly to control the situation. There are some casualties; we are trying to ascertain the details."

Further investigation into the incident are underway. (ANI)

