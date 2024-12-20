Mumbai, December 20: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the admit card for the RRB Technician 2024 exam on Thursday, December 19. The RRB technician examination is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 23. This year, the board is conducting the recruitment exam on December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30. Candidates appearing for the Grade I and Grade III CBT I exams can check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official regional websites of the RRB under which they applied.

Applicants are advised to use their registration number and password besides their date of birth to check and download their RRB Technician Admit Card 2024. It must be noted that the RRB will provide the admit card or hall ticket for the RRB Technician exam four days prior to the examination date. "Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the Exam City and Date intimation LINK," the official notification read.

Here's the direct link to download RRB Technician Admit Card 2024.

Steps to Download RRB Technician 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official regional RRB website where you applied

Click on the RRB Technician Admit Card 2024 link to download the hall ticket

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Your RRB Technician hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates who will appear for the RRB Technician exam are advised to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo identification document. Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, etc are some of the acceptable IDs. Applicants can also bring a photo ID issued by their school, college or university.

Additionally, they are required to bring a recent passport-sized photograph. For more details, check the official website of RRBs.

