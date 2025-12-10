Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday visited the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Jaipur to offer prayers to the deity. Afterwards, the Chief Minister will proceed to the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC) to attend the Pravasi Rajasthani Day celebrations set to be held today.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Governor of Punjab Gulab Chand Kataria, and Governor of Rajasthan Hari Bhau Bagade will also be present at the event.

The inaugural session will include prominent figures from the country's industrial sector, including Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal, and Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha, who will share their views on investment in Rajasthan, industrial opportunities, and the state government's reforms.

The program will witness the groundbreaking ceremony for new investment proposals (MoUs) worth Rs. 1 lakh crore.

The Pravasi Rajasthani Day is being organsied in Jaipur on December 10 to strengthen the ties between the Karmabhoomi and Janmabhoomi of Rajasthanis living around the world.

Earlier, on October 28, CM Bhajanlal Sharma, while addressing the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Kolkata, said that the day will celebrate the achievements of Rajasthanis to further strengthen their connection to their homeland.

"This day will serve as a dedicated platform to celebrate the achievements of Pravsi Rajasthanis and deepen their connection with their homeland," CM Sharma said. He invited all Pravasi Rajasthanis to actively participate in the upcoming Pravasi Rajasthani Divas.

Bhajanlal Sharma stated that Pravasi Rajasthanis have made a significant contribution to the economic development of West Bengal. The Chief Minister commended the Pravasi Rajasthani community for preserving Rajasthan's culture from generation to generation, saying their achievements are inspiring for the state's youth and future generations. He noted that the Rajasthan Foundation (RF) currently has 26 chapters operating in various states and countries around the world.

The Chief Minister said that a dynamic, investor-friendly environment has been created in the state, leading to continued growth in industry, trade, and infrastructure development. He encouraged Pravasi Rajasthanis to invest in education, healthcare, tourism, and other emerging sectors to become partners in Rajasthan's development.

Chief Minister Sharma said that Rajasthan has emerged as the country's leading textile hub, with over 1,500 factories operating. The state is the largest producer of polyester, viscose yarn, cotton, and wool, and ranks fourth in cotton production.

"Our new Textile and Apparel Policy promotes innovation and employment generation," he said. He added that Rajasthan is home to approximately 85 minerals, and the state is the leading producer of zinc, lead, silver, marble, and sandstone in the country. He added that Rajasthan's stone heritage, from the Parliament House to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, is unparalleled. The state government has also implemented the Rajasthan Mineral Policy 2024 and the M-Sand Policy 2024 to expedite the auction of mineral blocks.

The Rajasthan CM further noted that the state ranks first in India in the field of solar energy with an installed capacity of 34,555 MW. He added that land has recently been allotted for renewable energy projects with a capacity of 17 GW, demonstrating Rajasthan's leadership in sustainable development.

The Pravasi Rajasthani Day celebrations will be held at JECC in Sitapura, Jaipur, today. (ANI)

