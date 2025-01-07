Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday highlighted the increasing use of new technology in the defence sector.

Rajnath Singh said that India's credibility in terms of technology has been increasing globally.

"The work is underway in the field of technology. In defence, the work is going on in research and innovation. There are many weapons where new technology is being used. India's credibility in terms of technology has been increasing globally, Rajnath Singh said.

Meanwhile, to strengthen India's defence and global cooperation, Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with Maldives Defence Minister Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The discussion will focus on defence cooperation between the two nations, including training, exercises, and defence projects to enhance the capabilities of the Maldives National Defence Forces.

Notably, the Defence Minister of Maldives will be on a three-day visit to India from January 8 to 10. During his stay, he will also be visiting Goa and Mumbai.

The Ministry of Defence in a press release said, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with the Defence Minister of Maldives Mr Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon in New Delhi on January 08, 2025. During the talks, the two Ministers will review the various facets of bilateral defence cooperation including training, regular exercises, defence projects, workshops and seminars to enhance the capability of the Maldives National Defence Forces as well as supply of defence equipment and stores."

"India and the Maldives share spiritual, historical, linguistic and ethnic ties. The Maldives occupies a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, which aims to bring stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Also, both nations are key players in maintaining safety and security of IOR, thus contributing to India's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)," the release added. (ANI)

