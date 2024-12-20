Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Police on Friday attached the property of a Pakistan-based terror handler in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The land, measuring 19 marlas and belonging to proclaimed offender Zia-ul-Rehman, was attached in the Samote village of Budhal, officials said.

Also Read | Most-Bought Equity SIPs on Angel One in 2024: From HDFC Small Cap to Motilal Oswal Midcap and Aditya Birla Sun Life PSU Equity Fund, Check List Here.

The action was carried out by a joint team of police and civil administration led by Superintendent of Police Kotranka, Wajahat Hussain, and Tehsildar Syed Sahil, they added.

The property was attached on the orders of a court in the presence of revenue authorities.

Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Hundreds of Organisations To Host 'Bhandara' Also Known As Free Community Kitchens During Month-Long Religious Festivities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)