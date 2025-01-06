New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to examine a Jharkhand minister's plea seeking to quash the criminal prosecution initiated after he allegedly revealed a minor rape survivor's identity.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma was critical of minister Irfan Ansari's conduct and said, "You want publicity for everything? It was only for publicity. Mandatory requirements under the law were not followed."

The bench said the politician could have either gone alone to meet the survivor at the hospital, or taken along one person with him.

"There was no need to go with the supporters. It was only for publicity," said the bench.

Sensing the mood of the court, Ansari's lawyer sought the permission to withdraw the petition and was allowed by the court.

Ansari challenged the Jharkhand High Court's September 6 2024 decision by which it refused to set aside the order of November 21, 2022 of the Dumka court framing charges under provisions of IPC and POCSO Act.

On October 28, 2018, the Jamtara MLA and his supporters visited a hospital to show solidarity with the survivor and her family, and allegedly shared her name, address and photographs with the media.

