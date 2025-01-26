New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday unfurled the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

Singh also extended wishes to the citizens of India on this occasion.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes on R-Day at National War Memorial in Delhi (Watch Video).

"Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day. This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas & values enshrined in our Constitution. Praying for the continued progress & prosperity of our country," the defence minister said in a post on X.

Singh's cabinet colleague Shivraj Singh Chouhan also unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day in Delhi.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: BSF Hoists Tricolour at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab's Amritsar on Occasion of 76th R-Day (Watch Video).

Chouhan also extended greetings on the occasion, stating that the country is progressing successfully due to the dedication and hard work of the people. "I wish the countrymen a very Happy Republic Day. Today, India is the largest democracy in the world and under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is progressing successfully due to the dedication and hard work of the people," Chouhan told ANI.

"When the Constitution was made, its makers had this imagination that elections would be held once in 5 years and Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections were held together but later the circumstances became such that elections started being held separately and today the situation is that elections are held in the country every 6 months and hence now there is a need that the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections are held together in the country," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, JP Nadda, unfurled the national flag at party headquarters in Delhi.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day and wished for strengthening efforts to preserve the ideals of the Constitution and work towards a prosperous India.

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day today, in a grand showcase of the country's unique blend of rich cultural diversity, unity, equality, development and military prowess at Kartavya Path in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country's celebrations. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the chief guest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)