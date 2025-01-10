Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) A retired state government official, who is an accused in the Formula-E race case, appeared before the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for questioning on Friday.

BLN Reddy was questioned for several hours by the ACB officials, official sources said.

"He (Reddy) appeared. Examination is over," they said.

Reddy, who worked with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), was reportedly involved in transfer of funds to the organisers of the race.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao was questioned by the ACB on January 9 in the case. He had said he answered all the agency's queries and is prepared to appear again if required.

Rao, the prime accused in the case registered by the ACB over alleged irregularities in the Formula-E race, said the officials asked him "80 plus" questions and they recorded his statement.

The BRS leader stated that he had cooperated fully with the agency officials.

