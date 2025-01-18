Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 18 (ANI): Ruling Trinamool Congress leaders welcomed the Sealdah court judgement in the RG Kar rape-murder case, and said that the ruling "proves" that the arrest and investigation made by the Kolkata Police was "accurate."

"The Court has pronounced him guilty. The punishment is yet to be announced. Commenting on it right now is not appropriate but it is proven that the arrest that the Kolkata Police made within 24 hours, their focus and investigation was accurate," TMC leader Kunal Ghosh told ANI.

This comes after Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court on Saturday found accused Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The court said that Sections 64,66, 103/1 of BNS have been framed against the accused. "There is a complaint against the accused that he went to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and went to the seminar room, assaulted and murdered the lady doctor taking rest there," the court said.

The case, which involves the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9 in the hospital's seminar room, sparked widespread protests. After the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, was arrested in connection with the crime.

Advocate Rajdeep Haldar, the victim's attorney, said, "Three lawyers, including me, represented 'Abhaya... When we gave oral argument, we had raised certain points and in the court's verdict, 3-4 of these points were mentioned... Whatever Sanjay Roy said in court, his attorney had nothing to cross-examine (prove it); it was just a defence tactic... When we get the chargesheet, if Abhaya's family and we (lawyers) are not convinced with it, then we will put in a petition for further investigation..."

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed the victim knew something, which would have "caused problems" for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Union Minister Sukanto Majumdar alleged that the evidence was "tampered with" by the Kolkata Police, upon which the CBI investigated the case. He also said that the victim might have known something that, would have caused problems for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He also said that the people of the state believe that more than one person are involved in the case.

"Investigation depends on available evidence. Sanjay Roy has been convicted based on whatever evidence has been found. Kolkata Police had investigated this case for 5 days... The questions raised by the victim's family are justified...I think the victim knew something that, if revealed, would have caused problems for CM Mamata Banerjee... We will hold our protest in front of Shastri Bhavan on the 20th regarding this case and the Saline case," Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said.

"The court has convicted him (Sanjay Roy), but the people of West Bengal believe that more than one person may have been involved in the incident. When the case was being investigated for five days by the Kolkata Police, evidence was tampered with in those five days...We want strict punishment to be given...The RG Kar incident has exposed that the law and order situation in the state of West Bengal is not good," he added.

Demanding harsh punishment for the culprit, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said, "We are dissatisfied with what the court has said today, we are very sad and angry. It is not that Sanjay Roy is the only one involved in this murder... Mamata Banerjee's government has destroyed the evidence. More than 50 people were standing at the crime scene. CBI has said that it is not the crime scene, the body has been brought there from another place. How can a single person do this?... There are other people involved in this... On whose instructions did Sanjay Roy do this?... Sanjay Roy should be hanged."

Reacting to the Sealdah Court pronouncing accused Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar case, West Bengal LoP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the final verdict has not come yet and expressed hope that the Supreme Court and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will expose the truth.

"The verdict has not come yet; he was framed with charges. His punishment will be declared on Monday; he should get capital punishment... Who are all involved? The CBI and Supreme Court need to see this. In the DNA, there was a mixed report, based on the forensic report also; doctors and the family of the victim raised several questions, and all these must be cleared in the future...everyone hopes that the Supreme Court and CBI will expose the truth..." said Adhikari.

CPI-M leader Brinda Karat also accused the Bengal government, the then principal of RG Kar Hospital, and the administration of being guilty and held them responsible for the incident. She said that the rape-murder case has happened due to a corrupt nexus.

"Everyone knows Sanjay Roy is guilty but who are the powers behind him? ... This has happened due to a corrupt nexus. The government, the principal (of RG Kar) and the whole administration are guilty because of whom such an incident took place..." said the CPI-M leader.

Reacting to the verdict, former National Commission for Women chief and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma said that she did not think only one person was involved in this case.

"I don't think only one person is involved in this case. Those who have committed financial misconduct in this case are definitely involved in this case, even the murder," Rekha Sharma told ANI.

"The court will take action against those people and give them the harshest punishment," she added.

Meanwhile, Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Saturday demanded capital punishment for the accused in the case.

In a self-made video, Dr Krishnan said, "We demand capital punishment for the accused who raped and murdered the doctor who was on duty at the Government Hospital of West Bengal...We stand with the family of the deceased and hope that Justice is Served by the court." (ANI)

