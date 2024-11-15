Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a state-level programme organised in Shahdol district on the occasion of birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and Tribal Pride Day on Friday and unveiled development works worth over Rs 229 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav said that rights to water, forests, and land are the fundamental rights of tribal communities. The British wanted to take away these rights and Birsa Munda fought against the Britishers.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Leave on 3-Nation-Visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana From November 16-21.

"Rights to water, forest and land are the fundamental rights of the tribal communities. The British wanted to snatch it from them. Bhagwan Birsa Munda raised the tribal society against the atrocities and misdeeds of the British and fought against the British. He protected the basic rights of the tribal society and also foiled efforts at conversion of our tribal people. Today on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, I remember him and pay tribute to him from the bottom of my heart," the CM said.

He said PM Modi launched a campaign to bring the history of the tribal society before the country and took the decision to celebrate Tribal Pride Day on November 15 every year on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda across the country.

Also Read | Bhadohi Horror: Minor Raped Repeatedly for Over a Month After Kidnapping Her in Uttar Pradesh, Accused Arrested.

"Today Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti is being celebrated across the country. The life of Bhagwan Birsa Munda is a path finder for all of us," CM Yadav said.

"Continuous efforts are being made to restore tribal pride in Madhya Pradesh. Today, a museum of great tribal hero Badal Bhoi and Shankar Shah Raghunath Shah has been inaugurated. Tantya Mama Bhil was a great freedom fighter of Malwa region. A new university of Khargone in the state is being named as Krantiveer Tantya Mama University. A railway station near Mhow has also been named after him. Rani Durgavati Yojana is being run to promote Kodo, Kutki in the state," he said.

"The tribal community has kept our culture and traditions alive even today. The tribal people supported Lord Ram during his struggle against Ravana. Lord Krishna used to wear peacock feathers, the tribal society also wears peacock feathers. "By remembering Lord Ram, Krishna and Birsa Munda, we get a chance to connect with the roots of our culture," he added.

He further stressed that no stone would be left unturned in the development and welfare works of the tribal community in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)