New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Loktantrik Party President Hanuman Beniwal met AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday at his residence and said everyday attempts are being made to bring down Arvind Kejriwal.

Beniwal, who is MP from Rajasthan's Nagaur has extended his support to AAP giving a major setback to Congress.

Also Read | Sanjay Raut Takes Dig at Eknath Shinde, Claims Rift in Shiv Sena, Says 'Maharashtra Will Have Third Deputy CM'.

He urged Jat voters to vote for APP in Delhi coming up from the caste politics and also promised Jat reservation in Delhi.

"After meeting AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, RLP (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party) president Hanuman Beniwal said, "...Everyday attempts are being made to bring down Arvind Kejriwal, ED and CBI are being misused, several parties leaders who spoke against them (BJP) are being put in jail. This is the murder of democracy. We are inspired by the policies and work of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi...every common person speaks about Arvind Kejriwal here..."

Also Read | 'Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 28.

"I request youths, children and Jat brothers, don't consider if the candidates are from your caste or not, there is BJP on the other side so you all need to support AAP, we will get reservations for Jat in Delhi...Congress won't get anything...they have no future inside Delhi...we will be speaking about the leadership of the INDIA alliance as well," Beniwal added.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal talking about his meeting with Beniwal said, "Today Hanuman Beniwal came to meet me. He has already announced his support for AAP in the Delhi elections. He came to my residence today, I extend him my heartfelt gratitude...AAP stands for honesty and truth. He extended us his support because we stand with honesty and truth..."

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats.

In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP got only three and eight seats in these elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)