New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Businessman and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, Robert Vadra, on Sunday urged the government to address the concerns of farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra expressed surprise at the BJP's significant majority win in Haryana despite widespread farmer protests in the state. "The government should listen to their demands and find a way to help them. If Haryana farmers are protesting, then how did the BJP win by such a huge majority in that state?" he questioned.

Earlier in the day, police used tear gas at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border to disperse farmers participating in the 'Dilli Chalo' march. A verbal altercation ensued between police and protesters, with drone footage showing police blocking farmers at the border. According to Haryana Police, the group of farmers moving ahead did not match the list of 101 participants scheduled for the march.

On allegations of discrepancies in EVMs, Vadra criticized their credibility and suggested a return to ballot papers for elections. "People have lost faith in EVMs. They are surprised by the results of the Haryana and Maharashtra elections. Moving forward, some other method, like ballot papers, should be used," he said.

Vadra also praised the INDIA alliance, calling it a strong opposition capable of defeating the BJP in every state. "The INDIA alliance is the strong opposition that the country needed. If it stays united, it can defeat BJP in every state. All the leaders of the INDIA alliance are strong, and whichever leader emerges from it will be good for the country's progress," he added.

On Congress' recent victory in Wayanad, Vadra expressed confidence that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would deliver on her promises to the constituency. He also revealed his long-held desire for her to become a Member of Parliament.

"I am sure that Priyanka will fulfil the promises she made to the people of Wayanad. I always wanted Priyanka to become a Member of Parliament. I am confident she will bring to light the issues overlooked by BJP," Vadra said. (ANI)

