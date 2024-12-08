Farmer leaders have pledged to oppose BJP leaders' visit to Punjab as they mark the 300th day of their ongoing protest at the Shambhu border today, December 8. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher criticised the central government for its unyielding stance on farmer demands. Announcing a statewide opposition to BJP leaders, he urged farmers to block the entry of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, rumored to visit Amritsar soon. The protests, led by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), highlight escalating tensions amid the ongoing struggle. Farmers across Punjab have been called to join efforts to oppose the leaders’ visit. ‘Dilli Chalo’ Protest: Farmers Call Off Foot March After Tear Gas Shelling at Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border, Warn To Restart March if Centre Fails To Engage.

Farmers to Oppose BJP Leaders' Amritsar Visit

#WATCH | At the Shambhu border, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, "The protest of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) have entered the 300th day. But the central government is still adamant...Another big announcement we made was that we will… pic.twitter.com/VemXKoXzwv — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2024

