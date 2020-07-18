Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 18 (ANI): Two robots have been deployed at Sir Sayajirao Gaekwad (SSG) Hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat, to serve food and medicines to Covid-19 patients.

This initiative was taken as a precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of infection to the hospital staff.

Also Read | ICMR Says They Have Tested Over 1.34 Crore COVID-19 Samples Till Friday: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

Apart from serving food, these robots can also be used for the screening of patients in the corona wards.

Not only that, soon the hospital administration will place a robot at the entrance gate to screen the people entering the premises of the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Govt Imposes Complete Lockdown on Saturdays And Sundays in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital, Exempts Essential Services.

"These are made in India robots. One does not require high skills to operate them. They work like humans. It follows all the locations. My company has developed it. They are fruitful for serving the COVID-19 patients," said Bhuvanesh Mishra. Managing Director, Club First Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

These robots can work for more than 4 hours when once fully charged and are sanitised all the time, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)