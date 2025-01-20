New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea filed by the mother of Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie who died by suicide in 2024, seeking custody of her four-year-old grandson.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma interacted with the child through video conferencing before allowing him to remain with the mother Nikita Singhania.

Earlier, the apex court had said that the issue of custody of Subhas's child could be raised before the court conducting the trial.

The top court while hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by Subhash's mother Anju Devi seeking the custody of her grandson had even remarked that she was "stranger to the child".

34-year-old Subhash was found hanging at his house in Bengaluru's Munnekolalu on December 9, 2024, leaving behind video and written notes, alleging harassment by his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, and his in-laws.

Later they were arrested on charges of abetting Subhash's suicide and granted conditional bail.

On January 4, Bengaluru's City Civil Court granted bail to Nikita Singhania, wife of Atul Subhash who died by suicide along with Nisha Singhania, Mother in law and Anurag Singhania, Brother in law.

The alleged accused in the case--Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania, and Anurag Singhania--were arrested on December 15. After the arrest, all three accused were remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)

