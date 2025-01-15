New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and poll panel on a plea of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Jairam Ramesh challenging amendments made to the Conduct of Election Rules of 1961.

The amendment prevents public inspection of electronic documents, including CCTV footage, webcasting recordings and video footage of candidates.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut: Parts of City To Witness Power Outage on January 16 Due to BESCOM Maintenance Work, Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar sought responses from the Central government and Election Commission of India and asked them to file it before the week commencing on March 17.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Congress leader, questioned the reasoning behind the amendment saying, "One of the reasons given in the press is, we have taken away CCTV, video because the identity of the voter is revealed."

Also Read | Chennai: Woman Research Scholar Harassed Near IIT Madras Campus; Culprit Apprehended by Public and Police.

The Centre recently amended the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, based on the recommendations of the poll panel.

The Central government amended Rule 93 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to limit public access to certain electronic documents with the purported aim of preventing the misuse of electronic election records.

It amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict the type of "papers" or documents open to public inspection.

According to Rule 93, which has now been amended, all "papers" related to elections shall be open to public inspection. However, the amendment inserts "as specified in these rules" after "papers". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)