Ladakh [India], November 18 (ANI): Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Leh, the schools will remain closed from November 15 till further orders, according to the Chief Medical Officer, Leh.

"The cases of Covid have increased in the last 2 weeks. Every day we are seeing 25-30 new cases. At present there are 196 cases in the district," said the CMO, Leh, Dr Motup Dorje.

Dorje further informed that almost 70 per cent of the fresh cases are detected to be Delta Plus variant of the virus which is believed to be highly contagious.

"A big reason behind the rise in the cases is that we have forgotten the COVID appropriate behaviours. People have left wearing masks, big social gatherings are taking place where no COVID appropriate behaviours are followed. I feel the cases have risen because of these reasons," the CMO said.

The CMO further appealed to the people to isolate themselves upon developing any COVID symptoms and requested them to inform the nearest health institution about the condition so that the testing could be done on time. (ANI)

