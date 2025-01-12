Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) A search operation to track down terrorists, whose movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector was reported last week, entered the second day on Sunday with forces deploying drones and other latest equipment, officials said.

The operation was launched by different units of the Army in Bhattal area on Saturday after the villagers reported the suspicious movements in the Jogiwan forest area. They suspected these were infiltrating terrorists.

The search operation is going on with more troops mobilised to cover more area even as there was no trace of the suspected persons so far, the officials said.

They said security forces have deployed drones and other latest equipment besides the sniffer dogs to sanitise the area, while police parties have also joined the search operation.

Three heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were eliminated in a two-day-long operation in the Akhnoor sector on October 28 and 29 last year.

