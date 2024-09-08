Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) The authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have launched a search after a man got swept away in a river, an official said on Sunday.

The man, Bhaskar Padhir, and one Ruchika Pawar tried to cross the Vaitarna river in Shahapur on Saturday when the water level suddenly rose.

Padhir saved Pawar from strong currents, helping locals to pull her to safety. However, the swirling waters dragged him away and he went missing, the official said.

Locals from Sawarde village have alleged that the accident occurred due to an unannounced release of water from the Middle Vaitarna dam. They also protested at the dam.

A search is underway to locate Padhir, while an investigation is being carried out to ascertain if there was any negligence on the part of the dam staff, officials said.

