New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party's candidate from Rohini Assembly seat, Pradeep Mittal condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, pointing out crime in the constituency, expressing confidence in people "wanting a change" and electing Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister for the fourth time.

BJP's Rohini seat candidate is BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijender Gupta, who has been a member since 2020 assembly elections.

Talking about security issues, the AAP candidate told ANI, "Security is a big issue in Rohini assembly constituency... Incidents like chain snatching, mobile snatching and bomb blasts keep happening here every day... This time the people of Rohini have made up their minds that they want all the changes and certainly this time AAP will win with a huge number of votes in Delhi... Arvind Kejriwal will become the Chief Minister of Delhi for the fourth time."

Earlier on January 17, Vijender Gupta highlighted the promises in the party's manifesto (Sankalp Patra) and extending their policies all over Delhi.

"BJP and PM Narendra Modi do whatever they say... It's the party's strategy that they will extend their policies to every sector of Delhi. We spoke about women and senior citizens," Gupta told ANI.

Earlier today, BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri alleged Aam Aadmi Party has helped make ration cards and Aadhar cards of Rohingya refugees and "Bangladeshi infiltrators."

The BJP leader further mentioned that if the party forms the national capital's government then they will make detention centres for "Rohingyas and infiltrators" within the first 30 days of government.

Bidhuri told ANI, "AAP leaders have made Aadhaar cards and ration cards of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators...This should be investigated. After the BJP government is formed in the national capital, detention centres will be built and Rohingyas and infiltrators will be put in them." (ANI)

