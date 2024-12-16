Imphal, Dec 16 (PTI) Security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, a police statement said on Monday.

A combined team of central and state security forces seized the arms and ammunition at L Jangnomphai and Freedom Hill on Sunday, it said.

Also Read | Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away: From Family, Career to Health Issues, All You Need To Know About the Award-Winning Tabla Maestro.

One 7.62 mm self-loading rifle, one 9mm pistol, one single barrel gun, one double barrel gun, one pompi gun, four hand grenades, four stardyne explosives, four electric detonators, were seized during the search operation by security forces.

The seized arms and ammunition were handed over to the Kangpokpi district police station for further legal actions, the statement added.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Sarwan Singh Pandher Appeals to People of Punjab to Join ‘Rail Roko’ Agitation Scheduled on December 18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)