Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 24 (ANI): In a joint operation, security forces recovered 25 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores (WLS) from both hill and valley regions in Manipur, officials said on Tuesday.

In a post on X Assam Rifles said, "Assam Rifles alongwith Indian Army, Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 25 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores (WLS) from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur of Manipur,"

The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police

"The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region," the post further stated.

Earlier on Monday, The Manipur security forces conducted search operations and area domination in the vulnerable hill and valley districts, following which they recovered a large weapons cache.

According to the Manipur Police, during the search operations in Phayeng Porom Hill and the K Songlung area under Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts, the security forces recovered several items. These included 11 live rounds of SLR ammunition, one magazine of SLR, 66 empty cartridges of SLR, a radio set battery and antenna, one misfired AK round, 102 empty AK cartridges, two empty SLR cartridges, one 12-bore cartridge, and one locally made bomb. These items were found as part of the ongoing operations to maintain peace in the region.

In a follow-up to an incident that occurred on October 1, in which armed miscreants had forcibly snatched an SUV (Fortuner) from a civilian in Imphal West, it was discovered that the stolen vehicle had been used by an AT member, Asem Kanan Singh (50), from Uripok Sorbon Thingel, Imphal West, and his associates, the police statement added. (ANI)

