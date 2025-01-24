Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) At least seven bills are pending with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for approval and the Karnataka government is pursuing the matter, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said on Friday.

The governor has sought clarification on these bills, he added.

"There are seven bills pending with the governor," Patil told reporters while briefing on the cabinet decisions taken on Friday.

"The governor has sought some clarification. The bills governor had returned (to the government) or asked for clarification is all between the parliamentary affairs and the governor. That's why I don't want to make any more comment at this juncture," the minister said.

He was replying to a question on the future course of action if the bills are not cleared.

According to the law department officials, four bills that were cleared in the Belagavi session in December 2024 have been sent to the governor for his assent but have not been cleared yet.

These are Mysuru Development Authority Bill, The Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Bill, The Chanakya University (Amendment) Bill and Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (Amendment) Bill.

There are five bills on which the governor has sought clarification and are pending with the Administrative Department.

These are The Karnataka Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, The Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill, Gadag Betagiri Business, Culture and Exhibition Authority Bill, The Karnataka Hindu Religious Institution and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill and The Karnataka Mineral Rights Tax Bill.

Gehlot has sent the Code of Civil procedure (Karnataka Amendment) Bill to the President of India for approval on January 17, 2025 and is pending since then.

