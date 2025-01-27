Mhow (MP), Jan 27 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of insulting B R Ambedkar and said the BJP leader should face protests and opposition everywhere for his remarks.

Addressing the "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan" rally here, Kharge took a swipe at Shah's remarks in Rajya Sabha that had created a furore during the Winter Session.

"'Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai -- Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion these days to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)'," Shah had said in a jibe at the opposition.

Referring to the remarks, Kharge said, "'Arey tum toh itna paap kiye ho. Modi ji aur Shah milke itna paap kiye hain woh saat janam kya sau janam mein bhi swarg mein nahi ja sakte. Kabhi nahi. Aur logon ke shrap se inhe narak hi milega (Modi and Amit Shah have committed so many sins that they cannot go to heaven even in 100 lives. Never. They will get hell due to people's curse)'."

Kharge said Rahul Gandhi is fighting against such forces and it is people's duty to fight alongside him.

"If you do not fight, and retreat, then understand that you have lost and this defeat will remain forever. So, that is why I will request you that all of you do the same. Amit Shah who has insulted Babasaheb, there should be protests (against him) everywhere, there should be opposition everywhere," Kharge said.

He said the community from which Babasaheb Ambedkar came was the Mahar community, that does not have reservation in Madhya Pradesh.

"Why it is not there, I do not know. In the future, when our government comes in Madhya Pradesh, we will definitely get them the status of Scheduled Caste. This is for the poor, all poor are one," he said.

The Congress rally was attended by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and senior party leaders Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal, chief ministers Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) and Revanth Reddy (Telangana), among others.

