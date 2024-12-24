Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday felicitated Arif Bamane who rescued several people following the collision of a Navy speedboat collided with a passenger ferry, Neelkamal, off the Mumbai coast that resulted in the deaths of 15 people.

Taking to X, the party wrote in a post "Arif Bamane, who showed bravery in saving the lives of 35 passengers in the Nilkamal boat accident, was honored by party chief Hon. Uddhavsaheb Thackeray. Shiv Sena leader MP Arvind Sawant, Secretary MLA Milind Narvekar and Deputy Leader MLA Manoj Jamsutkar were present on this occasion."

The devastating maritime accident occurred on December 18 near Mumbai when an Indian Navy boat collided with the passenger ferry Neelkamal causing it to capsize while en route from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta caves.

A total of 13 people lost their lives in the tragedy while 101 people were rescued.

On December 18, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis said, "Near Mumbai, on Buchar Island, a passenger vessel named Neelkamal capsized around 3:55 pm after colliding with a Navy boat. So far, 101 people have been rescued, but 13 lives have been lost as of 7:30 pm. Among the deceased, 10 were civilians, and three were Navy personnel. Two critically injured individuals are being treated at Navy Dockyard Hospital. The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and police deployed 11 crafts and four helicopters for the rescue operation. However, the operation is still ongoing, and further information will be available by tomorrow morning regarding any missing persons. Families of those who lost their lives will receive an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund. The incident will be jointly investigated by the police and the Indian Navy." (ANI)

