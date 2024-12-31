New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): In a demonstration of unity and resilience, Gurlad Singh Khallon, the petitioner in the Supreme Court case seeking justice for the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, led a protest march in the national capital on Tuesday.

Accompanied by victims and their families, the march began from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, a significant religious site, highlighting the ongoing pain and demand for accountability.

The march culminated with the presentation of a public memorandum to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, demanding an official apology from the Congress party for its "role" in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The memorandum also called for justice for the victims, emphasizing the "failure" of the Congress party to confront the atrocities that "decimated the Sikh community, including the destruction of Gurdwaras, mass killings, sexual violence, and the displacement of thousands of innocent families."

Sikh leader Khallon, who has been at the forefront of the fight for justice, accused Priyanka Gandhi of turning a blind eye to the suffering of Sikhs while advocating for other causes. "Why has the suffering of Sikhs been forgotten by the Gandhi family?" Khallon questioned. "Sikhs were mercilessly slaughtered, their women assaulted in front of their families--how can this be overlooked?"

Khallon further pointed to the Widows' Colony in Delhi, where survivors of the 1984 genocide still live in deplorable conditions. "Priyanka Gandhi should come forward, address the issue, and apologize for Congress' role in the violence," Khallon urged. The Widows' Colony, a haunting reminder of the devastation, continues to bear witness to the scars left on the Sikh community.

The issue gained further attention when Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying a tote bag in Parliament during the winter session, symbolizing solidarity with Palestinians and Bangladeshi Hindus. This act, however, led to a BJP MP gifting the Wayanad MP a tote bag bearing a symbol associated with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, reigniting calls for the Congress party to acknowledge its past and take responsibility for the violence.

As the marchers concluded their peaceful protest, the message was clear: justice for the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots must not be delayed any longer, and an apology from the Gandhi family is long overdue. The call for accountability continues to grow, as the Sikh community remains steadfast in its quest for justice and closure. (ANI)

