Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday handed over a memorandum to the Election Commission demanding repolling in 52 booths of Meerapur and arrest of a policeman who took out a revolver and threatened the voters.

SP state president Shyam Lal Pal gave the memorandum to Uttar Pradesh's chief electoral officer here, a party statement said.

The SP has demanded that repoll should be held at 52 polling booths in the Meerapur assembly constituency. It also demanded the arrest of SHO, Kakaroli, Rajiv Sharma, who, the party alleged, threatened to kill the voters by pointing a revolver at them to prevent them from voting, it said.

The services of Sharma should be terminated and all the other guilty police personnel including Inspector Bablu Kumar, H N Singh, SHO Qutubsher, Inspector Mahavir Chauhan, Women Police Station In-charge Sangeeta Chauhan, SI Anil Kumar Tomar, Sunil Kasana, Dharmendra Kumar and Inspector Bulandshahr Premchandra Sharma should be suspended with immediate effect, it demanded.

The bypolls on nine seats of the state were held on Wednesday.

