Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 4 (ANI): Lt Gen AS Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Spear Corps on Wednesday visited Indian Army units in Assam and reviewed their operational preparedness.

GOC Pendharkar interacted with the troops and lauded them for their dedication to duty.

"Lt Gen A S Pendharkar, GOC, SpearCorps, visited units in Assam and complimented them for their operational preparedness and professional achievements. The GOC interacted with troops and lauded them for their dedication to duty and competence," Spear Corps said on social media X.

On Tuesday, Spear Corps of the Indian Army presented a state-of-the-art Wushu Sanda Arena to the Bishnupur District Wushu Association at Nachou village in Manipur.

The initiative is part of the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to promote sports and encourage the youth to pursue a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

The event was attended by the President of the Bishnupur District Wushu Association, the Vice-President of Wushu Association, Manipur, local community leaders and aspiring young athletes.The newly presented Wushu Sanda Arena is designed as per international standards and equipped to provide the region's budding Wushu artists with a platform to train and compete effectively.

Wushu, a traditional martial art, has gained significant popularity in India, particularly in Manipur, known for producing talented athletes in various sports.

The event concluded with a vibrant Wushu demonstration by local athletes, showcasing the potential and talent of the region's youth. This initiative underscores the Indian Army's role not just as guardians of frontiers but also as active contributors to the well-being and progress of the community. (ANI)

