New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has expressed sadness over the "stampede" incident at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. He urged the devotees to maintain patience and caution in the wake of the incident.

"The stampede incident in Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this accident. May God give strength to their families to bear this immense sorrow," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

"A humble appeal to all devotees is to maintain patience and be cautious. Follow the instructions of the administration and take care of each other's safety," he added.

AAP's other leaders like Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bhardwaj slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi while reacting to the incident.

"Will the BJP, which is immersed in self-praise that "there are excellent arrangements in Kumbh" by showing pictures of special arrangements made for VVIP people, now take responsibility for these deaths?" Sisodia posted on X.

While pointing out PM Modi's election rally in Delhi scheduled for today, Bhardwaj said in a post on X, "All the devotees injured in the stampede at Maha Kumbh have not even reached the hospital yet and you (PM Modi) are busy campaigning? It is your own government there, please look into the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh as well, brother."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring the situation in the MahaKumbh after a stampede-like incident in early morning today.

He has spoken with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister three times this morning and is giving directions for the normalisation of the situation and relief.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the incident at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela. He also assured him of full support from the Centre.

Soon after the Akharas called off the Holy Dip for the day, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri, has now said that the Akharas will resume their 'snan' today, adding that they are in continuous contact with the Mela administration.

The incident comes as a massive crowd of devotees gathered at the Sangam Ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.''

Mauni Amavasya,' which marks the day of the second Shahi Snan, is expected to draw a crowd of 80-100 million people. Other significant bathing dates during the Maha Kumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

