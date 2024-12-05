New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday closed a defamation case filed by DMK mouthpiece Murasoli Trust against BJP leader and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan for his comments during a press meet in December 2020.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan quashed the September 5, 2023 order of the Madras High Court which had refused to quash the defamation proceedings against Murugan.

Also Read | Hornbill Festival 2024: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates People of Nagaland on Completion of 25 Years of Festival, Urges Citizens To Experience Vibrancy of Naga Culture.

It passed the order after counsel representing Murugan said the minister never intended to defame the Trust or cause any harm to its reputation.

Murugan approached the apex court challenging the High Court order. In September last year, the top court had stayed the defamation proceedings before the special court in Chennai.

Also Read | Unnao Rape Case: Delhi High Court Grants Interim Bail to Expelled BJP Leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Medical Ground.

The defamation complaint against Murugan was filed by the Trust in a Chennai court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)