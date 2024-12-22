Javed Munshi taken away from the court by Police. (Photo/ANI)

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], December 22 (ANI): Javed Munshi, a suspected member of the outlawed 'Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen' outfit in Kashmir, was granted transit remand till December 31 by the Alipore Court on Sunday.

Munshi was arrested on Saturday in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police. The transit remand was sought by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for further investigation.

Munshi, 58, was apprehended near the Indo-Bangladesh border in the Canning area of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

According to Public Prosecutor Vikash, Munshi was allegedly working to revive the Muslim League. The Srinagar police travelled to West Bengal to secure the transit remand for further inquiries.

The prosecutor stated that during Munshi's arrest, police seized a book, a CD, a plastic bag, and several documents.

"From Srinagar, police came here to get a transit remand. One person, named Javed Ahmed Munshi, 58 years old, was working with the purpose of reviving the Muslim League... He was arrested in the Canning PS area. From his possession, one book, one CD, a plastic bag, and several documents were seized by the police... The court allowed transit remand up to 31st December," Vikash said.

The police reported that Munshi had arrived in the Canning area a few days before his arrest, allegedly planning to exfiltrate into Bangladesh under instructions from Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives.

Javed Munshi, an expert in IEDs and weapons handling, is associated with the banned terrorist organisation Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM). He has a history of involvement in terror-related activities, including his alleged role in the 2011 murder of Shaukat Shah, a leader of the Ahl-i-Hadith. Munshi has also served multiple jail terms for terrorism-related charges.

During preliminary interrogation, Munshi admitted to having visited Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan multiple times using fake Pakistani passports, acting on instructions from his handlers. (ANI)

