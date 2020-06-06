India News | Suspended Dr. Sudhakar Discharged from Mental Hospital Following Andhra Pradesh HC Orders

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Anaesthetist Dr Sudhakar, who was suspended for allegedly questioning state government over masks, was on Friday discharged from a mental hospital following Andhra Pradesh High Court orders.

While hearing habeas corpus petition filed by Dr Sudhakar's mother Kaveri Bai challenging his illegal detention in the hospital for mental health problems, the Andhra Pradesh HC said that he was not in police or CBI custody and could be released after getting permission from the hospital superintendent.

An anaesthetist at the Narsipatnam government hospital, Dr Sudhakar Rao was suspended for allegedly questioning Andhra Pradesh government over masks. On May 16 there was a ruckus on Chennai-Kolkata national highway in Visakhapatnam over the issue. Later police officials detained him and he was admitted at a mental hospital in Vizag on the grounds that his mental condition is not good.

Meanwhile, CBI has filed FIR against Visakhapatnam police on HC directions. Later CBI also filed FIR against Dr Sudhakar for creating a ruckus and misbehaving with police constable on Duty.

CBI also visited the scene of the offence and the police station and seized CCTV footage of King George Hospital with 130 pages report of 4th police CD file. (ANI)

