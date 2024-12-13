New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused in a major conspiracy case related to the 2020 Delhi riots, has filed a bail application in a Delhi court.

The Karkardooma Court has issued a notice to the Delhi Police and scheduled a detailed hearing for December 19, 2024.

Also Read | YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast Ordered To Delete 2 Videos Featuring Castrol’s Zero-Gravity Flight Experience Over Copyright Infringement.

Currently in jail, Hussain recently joined Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Facing charges related to communal violence, Hussain is set to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from the Mustafabad constituency.

Also Read | PM Modi Prayagraj Visit: Committed to Providing Every Facility to Devotees at Mahakumbh Mela 2025, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Through a fresh bail plea, Hussain stated that the previous application seeking bail of the Applicant was dismissed by this Court vide Order dated March 30, 2024.

Since then, the applicant has completed another additional 9 months of incarceration bringing his total period of incarceration to more than 4 years and 8 months in the present case.

Further, arguments on charge are underway and the conclusion of the same is likely to take time. Moreover, the High Court in a petition filed by a co-accused person has reportedly passed an interim order restraining this Court from passing an order on framing of charge. It is apprehended that adjudication of the said petition may delay the framing of the charge in the present FIR.

The applicant has not been named in the FIR and has been arraigned in the present case on the basis of disclosure statements of co-accused persons.

Pertinently, no recovery has been made on the basis of the said disclosure statements and the same is inadmissible under Section 25 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

During a recent argument on framing of charges, Hussain told the court that he had never incited anyone to pick up weapons. He argued that participating in or leading a protest against a law or policy does not constitute an act of terrorism, and therefore, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) should not apply to him.

Earlier, in a separate case, a Delhi court described him as not only a conspirator but also "an active rioter," and framed charges against him under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Tahir Hussain gained public attention due to his alleged role in the 2020 Northeast Delhi communal riots.

He is currently charged with the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma and for allegedly inciting a mob during the violence.

Additionally, Hussain is facing a money laundering case for purportedly financing the riots. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)