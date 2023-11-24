Tamil Nadu [India], November 24 (ANI): Heavy rains continue to batter several districts of Tamil Nadu. In the last 24 hours, Mettuapalayam in Coimbatore district received the season's heaviest rainfall of 37 cm. Nilgiris district collector has declared a holiday in all government and private schools in Coonoor and Kotagiri today, due to heavy rainfall in the region.

Several parts of Coimbatore were affected by waterlogging causing long traffic jams in the textile capital on Friday. Due to heavy rain, the road near the Ramanathapuram signal was covered like a pool of rainwater. Ramanathapuram Traffic Division Special Assistant Inspector Anbazagan and Murugaswamy, who were on duty at that time, made great efforts to clear the water that had accumulated on the road and were later successful in their attempt.

Traffic was affected for nearly two hours here in Thoothukodi on Thursday as a tree fell on a truck following heavy rains. However, The Kalgukumalai fire department and the police joined forces to remove the tree that fell on the truck. The traffic was halted on the Mettupalayam and Coonoor route, and the public was asked to take the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri route instead due to landslides in the region on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways on Wednesday suspended train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Rail Route (NMR) between Coonoor and Mettupalayam following heavy rainfall and landslides in the region. Because of the bad weather, a mudslide occurred and debris blocked the track at Hillguro between Kallar and Runnimedu, officials with railways South Salem Division said.

Light to moderate rains are expected to continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday.According to the Indian Meteorological Department, thunderstorm and lightning at one or two areas of Tamil Nadu is also expected.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu, as per IMD.

Tamil Nadu's regional weather forecast department has warned of light to moderate rains in Thrivallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tirunelveli and Thotukudi districts of Tamil Nadu, Pudhucherry and Karaikal areas.

IMD suggests Heavy rain at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Saturday. (ANI)

