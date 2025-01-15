Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 15 (ANI): Day two of the world-famous Jallikattu event began in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Wednesday morning.

Jallikattu is a three-day event held in Alanganallur, Palamedu, Avaniyapuram in Madurai district.

Strict rules and security measures are in place for the conduct of the events. The best bull will be awarded a tractor worth Rs 11 lakhs, while the best bull-tamer will receive a car worth Rs 8 lakhs, alongside other prizes

According to the directions issued by the Madurai district administration, each bull can participate only in one of the three Jallikattu competitions in the district. Each bull can be accompanied only by its owner and a trainer familiar with the bull.

On Tuesday, Madurai District Collector Sangeetha said that one person died while 75 people were injured in the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu event.

Speaking to ANI, Madurai District Collector Sangeetha says, "There are a total of 75 people injured from which 30 people have sustained grievous injury and 45 people have minor injuries. One person has died. We will send an appeal to the government to give a CM relief fund to the deceased family."

The bull-taming event is one of the ancient sports played as a part of the harvest festival, Pongal, in several parts of Tamil Nadu. It is a traditional event in which a bull is released into a crowd of people, and multiple human participants attempt to grab the large hump on the bull's back trying to tame it.

12,632 bulls and 5,347 bull tamers have registered online to participate in the world-famous Jallikattu events at Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur in Madurai district as part of the Pongal festival.

