Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Assembly session for the year 2025 commenced today, but it was marked by controversy when the state Governor skipped the customary annual address, and the Assembly adopted a resolution to officially record only the printed version of the Governor's speech.

The day began with the Governor arriving at the Secretariat at 9:22 AM, where he was accorded a guard of honour. The Assembly session officially started at 9:30 AM with the singing of the Tamil anthem, "Tamil Thai Vazhthu." However, shortly after, the Governor chose not to deliver his annual speech and left the Secretariat by 9:35 AM.

This move by the Governor sparked a strong reaction from the opposition Congress party, which condemned his action. As a protest, Congress MLAs arrived at the Assembly wearing black badges.

Tamil Nadu Congress State President Selvaperunthagai, speaking to ANI, criticized the Governor, saying, "The Governor is against the Tamil Nadu people, against the police. He doesn't accept any resolution from the Assembly. The only thing I can say is that the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University has not been appointed, and hence, we are protesting."

In response to the controversy, the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan issued a statement on social media platform X, clarifying the Governor's position. The post criticized the Assembly's actions, accusing the members of disrespecting the Constitution and the National Anthem.

According to the Raj Bhavan's post, "The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Respecting the National Anthem is among the first Fundamental Duties as enshrined in our Constitution. It is sung in all the state legislatures at the beginning and the end of the Governor's address."

The statement continued, "Today, on arrival of the Governor to the House, only Tamil Thai Vazhthu was sung. The Governor respectfully reminded the House of its Constitutional Duty and fervently appealed to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, who is the Leader of the House, and the Hon'ble Speaker for singing the National Anthem. However, they cussedly refused. It is a matter of grave concern. Not to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem, the Governor, in deep anguish, left the House."

In his speech, the Leader of the House and State Water Resources Minister, Duraimurugan, clarified that the Governor's real motives were unclear. Duraimurugan moved a resolution in the Assembly to formally record only the printed version of the Governor's address in the Assembly records. He also reiterated the state government's respect for the sovereignty of the nation, national leaders, and patriotism.

Duraimuragan addressed the controversy regarding the Governor's objection to the playing of the National Anthem after Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning of the session. "Governor gave his opinion on why the National Anthem was not being played after Tamil Thai Vazhthu in the beginning of the session. He asked this last year also, for which clarification was given. As per Assembly tradition, Tamil Thai Vazhthu is sung at the start, and the National Anthem is played at the end. This tradition has been followed. But again today, the Governor noted this as an issue. He didn't read the address he sent to the government. His true intentions are not known. Tamil Nadu people and this Assembly have always held huge respect for the nation and the National Anthem. This government has high regard for the sovereignty of the nation, national leaders, and patriotism," Duraimuragan said.

Despite the Governor's absence, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker, M. Appavu, continued reading the translated version of the Governor's annual address.

Speaker Appavu commented on the issue, stating that by convention, the Tamil Nadu Assembly plays the Tamil anthem before the Governor's address and concludes with the National Anthem. "The Governor wrote to me on 12.02.2024 regarding the National Anthem and Tamil Anthem, and this is a settled issue from last year itself," he explained.

The Governor's absence during the address drew sharp reactions from the opposition. Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, stated, "The Governor didn't boycott, but they acted in such a way as to avoid the Governor's speech. However, each time, our Tamil Nadu Assembly continues to follow its tradition. This Governor has been in office for three years, right? There is no change in practice."

BJP MLA Vanathi Seenivasan also spoke on the issue, saying, "The Governor repeatedly kept saying that the National Anthem should be played after the Tamil Thai Vazhthu. He demanded respect for the National Anthem, but it was refused. Congress and AIADMK also started agitating. He was not respected. It's very unfortunate that he had to leave."

The day's events have brought to light the ongoing tension between the Tamil Nadu government and the Governor over issues of protocol and respect for national symbols. While the state government maintains that it has the highest respect for the Constitution and national pride, the controversy surrounding the National Anthem and the Governor's address is likely to continue to fuel political debates in the state. (ANI)

